George Samuel McLean, 71, of 1816 Larkin St., Greensboro, formerly of Harnett County, died Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018, at Beacon Place, Greensboro.

The family will receive friends at the home of Linda Lewis, 72 Lamm Ave., Erwin.

Arrangements will be announced by Dafford Funeral Home, Dunn.

Comment

comments