Gertrude D. Chance, 82

By TOM WOERNER and LISA FARMER

Of The Record Staff

Alan Longman of Anderson Creek filed as a Democrat in the race for N.C. House District 53.

The seat is currently held by state Rep. David Lewis of Dunn, a Republican, who is running for re-election. Another Democrat, Robert Chapman, had previously filed for the seat.

Meanwhile, two others, Melissa Dos Santos and Rodney Johnson, have filed for the Harnett County Board of Commissioners.

Mr. Longman hails from Long Island, N.Y., and moved to Harnett County 22 months ago because living costs are less expensive here.

He said he has a background working in military contracting and in manufacturing management. Since moving here, he said he earned a psychology degree from N.C. Central University.

One of his platforms is to continue his efforts he started in New York 16 years ago to stem opioid abuse. He said he and others formed People United To Stop Heroin or PUSH years before opioids were considered an epidemic. He said it was through that he learned advocacy.

He said another platform is to stop gerrymandering.

He said he is trained to “work both sides of the aisles.”

While in Harnett County, he and others have pushed for the adoption of the Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion to help stop mass arrests.

He said he also worked to pass the STOP Act to help curtail prescription abuse and N.C. Harm Reduction to help law enforcement have access to Narcan and get better training to help the mentally ill.

“We can save many, many lives,” he said.

He said there’s a problem with people having transportation to locations such as jobs and that he’s worked and will continue to work to improve public transportation.

He wants to implement the Mendez Foundation — Too Good To Fail program here to “teach kids to handle social problems and not to bully and mindfulness,” he said.

Mr. Longman said putting police officers in schools doesn’t work. He wants to work to find protocol to help children with mental illness. He’d like for school psychologists to return.

“Putting police officers in schools doesn’t work,” he said. “Kids get records for no reasons and it’s hard to get a job.”

Mr. Longman is also a big proponent of hemp production and wants to keep it in the hands of the small farmers and not corporations.

Mr. Longman also wants to get the law changed to allow North Carolina hemp seed to be sold across the border.

Commissioners

U.S. Army wife Melissa Dos Santos, who is registered as a Republican, filed for the District 1 seat currently held by Democrat Barbara McKoy.

Mrs. Dos Santos and her family have lived in the area several years and Mrs. Dos Santos said it is a good time to become involved in local government.

“We like living in Harnett County and I want to make a difference here,” she said.

Education will be one of Mrs. Dos Santos’ priorities if she wins the first political race of her life.

“I have three children, so I am all about doing things to help our children,” she said. “I want to improve our education system. I want to make the schools safer and improve the well-being of our children.”

She also hopes to have a conversation with the voters of District 1 as she now begins her campaign.

“I think there are some things that need to change,” she said. “I want to talk to people and find out if they are happy with the representatives they now have. I want to see if there are some things we can be doing differently.”

Mrs. McKoy has already filed to retain her seat, which she first won four years ago. District 1 is the mandated majority, minority district in the county. That means a majority of residents are minorities.

Local businessman Rodney Johnson filed for the District 2 seat on the Harnett County Board of Commissioners. Mr. Johnson, who is a Democrat, is the owner of Crossway Transportation.

“I decided to run because we need change. I am looking at the overcrowded schools over in western Harnett County. I am looking in the Dunn area where we have a shortage of teachers. The mass of jobs that we don’t have. Businesses that are closing in the area and leaving. Within a two-month span Family Dollar and another business closed. That shows a dying market. Household income is low and unemployment is high,” he said.

As a small business owner, one of his main platforms is to support small businesses.

The Baltimore, Md., native moved to Dunn in 2006 to be near family.

Since he moved to Dunn, he has been involved in the Dunn Area Chamber of Commerce and Dunn Rotary Club.

He is seeking the seat now held by Republican Abe Elmore who has filed for re-election.

Johnston County

More names have been added to the list of candidates in Johnston County after four more were added over the last few days.

In the Johnston County Board of Education race, Jimmy P. Clapp and John Radford joined an already crowded field that includes incumbents Butler Hall, Dorothy Johnston and Todd Sutton who have all filed for re-election. In addition to the latest two school board candidates, Terri Sessoms and Jason Barbour are challenging for the three seats.

The other two new entries come in races for seats on the board of commissioners for Johnston County.

In District 5, Republican Chris Ellington has challenged fellow GOP candidate Patrick Harris in the May 8 primary. They are seeking the seat currently belonging to Cookie Pope.

The final newcomer to the primary race is Butch Lawter. He is challenging incumbent Allen Mimms for the District 7 GOP nomination.

In the U.S. House of Representatives District 7, incumbent Republican David Rouzer filed for re-election to his seat. He is currently unopposed for the nomination.

Sampson County

In Sampson County there has been only one more filing and that came in the Sampson County Board of Education race. Warren Daryll Bradford has joined the race that includes Kim Schmidlin.

Filing for all elected offices is ongoing during normal business hours at the Harnett County Board of Elections office in Lillington. Candidates in Johnston County can file at the Johnston County Board of Elections in Smithfield and in Sampson County candidates can file at the Sampson County Board of Elections office in Clinton. Filing ends at noon Wednesday.

