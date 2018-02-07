Get A Mammogram This Valentine’s Day

The month of February is dedicated to celebrating love. It’s a great time to encourage the woman you love to get a mammogram. Breast cancer is the most frequent type of cancer among women and the second-leading cause of cancer-related deaths among women. All women are at risk for developing breast cancer. Mammography is the single most effective method of early detection according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Make sure the woman you love gets a mammogram. When women take steps to protect their health through regular exams and early detection, the results can be live saving, according to public health officials with the Harnett County Health Department.

A mammogram is an X-ray of the breast. Doctors use a mammogram to look for early signs of breast cancer. Having mammograms regularly can lower your risk of dying from breast cancer. Mammograms are the best way to find breast cancer early, when it is easier to treat. The Harnett County Health Department in partnership with Rex Mobile Mammography provides access to this important screening tool. The next screening will be provided at the health department on Thursday, Feb. 15. Additional screening dates are available. Each month Rex Mobile Mammography is on site at the health department.

For women who are uninsured, funding assistance is available for women who meet specific criteria. To be eligible for the Rex Mobile Mammography screening program all women must have a physician, have no previous history of breast cancer, not have any present symptom, have no breast implants or augmentation, not be pregnant or breast feeding, be at least 35 years old for a base line (first time) mammogram, be at least 40 years old for an annual mammogram or not have had a mammogram within the last 12 months.

For more information about the mobile mammography screening program, contact the Harnett County Health Department at 910-814-6197 or 910-8937550. Mammography applications are available online and can be downloaded from the health department’s website, www.harnett.org/health. Make sure the woman you love gets a mammogram.

— From the Harnett County Health Department

