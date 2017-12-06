Get Rid Of Your Unwanted Pesticides

• Collection day to be held today.

North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, in cooperation with the Harnett County Cooperative Extension, will offer a Pesticide Collection Day for residents, farmers and businesses in Harnett and surrounding counties. The local site manager will be Brian Parrish, agricultural Extension agent for Harnett County.

Collection will be today from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Harnett Agriculture Building located at 126 Alexander Drive, Lillington (back parking lot).

Nearly all pesticide products will be accepted. For liquid pesticide containers larger than 5 gallons and for unlabeled pesticides or large quantities, contact the Cooperative Extension Office for information before bringing to the collection event.

No gas cylinders are accepted at the event; however, assistance information can be provided.

Contact the Cooperative Extension office for more information. Don’t miss this opportunity in Harnett County.

For more information, contact Brian Parrish at the Harnett County Extension Center at (910) 8146023.

