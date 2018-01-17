Get Your Nominations In For Man, Woman, Small And Large Business Of The Year

• The 62nd annual Angier Chamber Awards Banquet will be held March 6.

The Angier Chamber of Commerce’s 62nd annual Awards Banquet will be held at Barclay Villa on Tuesday, March 6, beginning at 6:30 p.m. Now is the time to get your nominations in for Man, Woman, and/or Small and Large Business of the Year. Email angiercc@angierchamber. org or stop by 24 E. Depot St., Angier, for an application.

Tickets are $30 for members of the chamber and $40 for nonmembers.

Included in the price of the tickets is live entertainment along with a catered buffet meal.

Chamber Highlights

Last week, the chamber highlighted Central Payment, Dunn Area Tourism Authority and Santa & Friends.

Central Payment is a direct processor and leading national Merchant Service Provider offering businesses across the country a secure method of handling all electronic transactions including credit card processing, check systems, gift cards, wireless solutions, e-commerce solutions and cash advance programs. In addition, they offer a digital marketing/loyalty rewards program for businesses to connect and better understand their customers through a unique customer facing tablet. For more information, contact sales agent Gerald Hurley. Mr. Hurley is located at 148 Langston Ridge Drive, Angier, and can be reached by calling (423) 202-0891.

It is the mission of the Dunn Area Tourism Authority to develop, promote, and advertise travel and tourism in the Dunn and Harnett County area, to sponsor tourist oriented events and activities that will help enhance museums, historic sites and recreational venues. For more information, contact Sharon Stevens at (910) 892-3282.

In 1993, Debbie and Jesse Cann decided they would not buy Christmas presents for each other but would provide presents for a needy child. Through the help of Phil Ferrell, principal of Coats Elementary School, they adopted a little boy and girl to shop for. They opened no presents on Christmas morning, but were blessed knowing the excitement of those two special kids when they saw what “Santa” had brought to their home.

By 1999, they had an army of volunteers and had helped thousands of kids and seniors in Wake, Johnston and Harnett counties.

In 2000, they incorporated as a nonprofit organization, “Santa & Friends.” The mission remained the same, “to share the magic of Christmas through the love of Christ.” Santa & Friends has visited low income housing communities, schools, churches, hospitals, nursing homes, fire departments, police departments, community outreach programs, special needs kids and seniors. They have taken toys, food, clothes and Bibles into these areas. Santa & Friends has also been actively involved with the Harnett County Marine Corps Toys for Tots Program.

This week the chamber highlights HCS Tech, RLT and Associates Inc. and Twyford Printing Company Inc.

HCS Tech is a Lillington-based technology solutions provider covering Harnett, Lee, Cumberland and Wake counties. They provide computer services, in the quickest time frame, as inexpensively as possible. They service all makes and models of computers. HCS Tech is located at 1184 N. Main St., Lillington, and can be reached by calling (910) 514-9460.

RLT and Associates Inc. has its public utilities license and is able to provide on-site utilities, grading, lot clearing and concrete slabs. They haul off debris and provide hazardous waste removal. They provide a wide range of construction project services. They deliver all types of stone, sand, gravel and some hardscape materials. They are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week for emergency services and they have a full-time safety manager on staff. RLT and Associates serves the Fuquay-Varina, Angier, Apex, Benson, Garner, Erwin, Research Triangle Park, Lillington, Dunn, Raleigh, Durham, Chapel Hill, Sanford and Spring Lake areas. They locally support the Angier, Coats, Erwin, and Lillington chambers of commerce. In addition, they support the Angier’s Lions Club. RLT and Associates is located at 111 Tasha Lane, Fuquay-Varina and can be reached by calling (919) 552-4489.

Twyford Printing Company Inc. continues to provide the same quality printing solutions it has since 1944 and three generations, now utilizing state-of-theart in technologies. Twyford provides printing materials to businesses and individuals not only in Dunn, but also throughout North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia. Services include personal note cards, wedding and event invitations to four-color brochures, flyers, marketing materials, business cards, checks and programs. Twyford Printing Company Inc. is a family-owned and operated business.

Twyford Printing uses digitalto- plate technology to meet the needs and requirements to better serve their customers. Twyford continues to adjust to the everchanging technology to improve its services and products. Twyford Printing Company Inc. is located at 200 E. Canary St., Dunn, and can be reached by calling (910) 892-3271.

Food Truck Fridays

Go Go Auto Sales has announced their Food Truck Friday rotation for 2018:

• Jan. 26 — Cousins Maine Lobster

• Feb. 23 — STUFT

• March 23 — Bam Pow Chow

• April 27 — Arepa Culture NC

• June 1 — Qspresso Food Truck

• June 29 — Baguettaboutit

• July 27 — Cousins Maine Lobster

• Aug. 24 — Mr. Mongolian

• Sept. 28 — HOLY MOLE

• Oct. 26 — Cockadoodlemoo Truck These trucks will be on-site serving lunch from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Go Go Auto Sales is located at 8621 N.C. 55 South, Angier, and can be reached by calling (919) 331-9040.

Sweetheart Show

Join Paige Johnson and the rest of Country on the Outskirts of Town for their annual Sweetheart Show on Friday, Feb. 9, and Saturday, Feb. 10. It will be a great place to bring that special someone or your best friends to enjoy a delicious meal and a wonderful show of live music from one of the best bands in the southeast! Friday night dinner will begin at 6:30 and the show will begin at 7:30. Saturday night, dinner will begin at 6 and the show at 7.

Tickets are $30 each, including a buffet meal and two-hour show. They are going fast so call (919) 639-2231 to get your tickets today!

Business After Hours

The Angier Chamber of Commerce is happy to announce that Business After Hours is coming to APW Flooring on March 27.

Stay tuned for more exciting news from the chamber in 2018.

