Get Your Tickets Now For The Sweetheart Show

• Paige Johnson and Country on the Outskirts of Town to host dinner/show on Feb. 9 and 10.

Join Paige Johnson and the rest of Country on the Outskirts of Town for their annual Sweetheart Show on Friday, Feb. 9 and Saturday, Feb. 10. It will be a great place to bring that special someone or your best friends to enjoy a delicious meal and a wonderful show of live music from one of the best bands in the southeast!

Friday night dinner will begin at 6:30 and the show will begin at 7:30. Saturday night dinner will begin at 6 and the show at 7 p.m. Tickets are $30 each, including a buffet meal and two-hour show. They are going fast so call (919) 639-2231 to get your tickets today! Welcome New Chamber Member

Welcome new chamber member, Angier Notary and Office Services. Visit them for all your notary, typed letters, translation, copy, fax and print needs. They are available weekends and after hours by appointment. Affordable mobile notarization and English/ Spanish translations under all kinds of circumstances. They are located at 155 S. Raleigh St., Angier, and can be reached by calling (919) 866-2923.

Consider Becoming A Chamber Member In 2018 If you’re not already a Angier Chamber of Commerce member, consider being a member in 2018. Just some of the many benefits are:

• Member of the Week — Several members are spotlighted in

The Daily Record, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Constant Contact.

• Ribbon Cuttings — New businesses are recognized by the Angier Chamber of Commerce by a ribbon-cutting ceremony. All members are invited along with citizens of the community and Town of Angier officials. There is coverage by The Daily Record. Call the chamber today to schedule your ribbon cutting.

• Membership Directory — All members (business or individual) will be listed in our membership directory.

• Members Only Table/Board/ Window — In the chamber office, you may place promotional items and business cards for advertising purposes. Our window is available by appointment to advertise your business.

• Weekly Newsletter — The newsletter contains a calendar of events, profiles members, provides information, etc. (Contact the chamber if you have any news you’d like for us to share.)

• Chamber Website — Listing by business name and category. There’s a link to your own website from the chamber’s website.

• Annual Banquet — In the first quarter of the year, there will be an annual dinner meeting for all members in good standing. At this time, there will be an award presented for Man and Woman of the Year and Large and Small Business of the Year as voted on by chamber members.

The induction of new chamber Board of Directors will take place at this time as well.

• Exclusive Recommendations — When a request is made on products or services in the area, members are suggested first. As a member, your business will be promoted on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Constant Contact.

• Membership Plaque — Each member is given a membership plaque so your visitors will know you have made an investment in your community.

• Member Nominations — Members may be nominated to serve on the Angier Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors. Board members serve a threeyear term and nominations are made annually based on the number of vacancies.

For more information, email angiercc@angierchamber.org or call (919) 639-2500.

Awards Banquet March 6

The Angier Chamber of Commerce 62nd annual Awards Banquet will be held at Barclay Villa on Tuesday, March 6, beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Now is the time to get your nominations in for Man, Woman, and/or Small and Large Business of the Year. Email angiercc@angierchamber. org or stop by 24 E. Depot St., Angier, for an application.

Tickets are $30 for members of the chamber and $40 for nonmembers.

Included in the price of the tickets is live entertainment along with a catered buffet meal.

ANGIER CHAMBER SPOTLIGHT

SHELBY BLACKMON

