‘Getting Fit For New Year’

Pattie Godwin and Lisa Moore are pictured at the January

Dunn Christian Women's Connection meeting and brunch. The theme was 'Getting Fit For The New Year' and the

feature was presented by Planet Fitness of Dunn. Ms. Moore from Wilmington was the speaker. Music was by Dr. Joel Stephens from Zebulon. The next event on Feb. 13, 'Teachable Hearts,' will include a featured program by a

representative from Central Carolina Community College, Sanford. The brunch and meeting will be held from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at Triangle South Enterprise Center, 600 S.

Magnolia Ave., Dunn. Cost is $11. Music will be performed by Susan Faircloth of Dunn. The speaker will be Emily Roten of Raleigh. For reservations, call Willa Dean Lee at 910-892-2759.

Contributed Photo

