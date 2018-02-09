Girl Scouts Celebrate Black History Month

.

Girl Scouts of all ages commemorate African-American history and culture during the month of February with an informative patch program.

During the month of February, Girl Scouts across central and eastern North Carolina celebrate Black History Month by exploring African-American history and the leaders who have shaped it. This is the third year that girls can participate in the Black History Month patch program, which was created and designed by a local Girl Scout troop. Girl Scouts of all ages participate in the program by holding discussions and completing supplemental activities that familiarize themselves with the African-American culture.

Each council patch program requires Girl Scouts to complete a number of age-appropriate activities in the categories of Discover, Connect and Take Action, which are the three keys to leadership central to all Girl Scout experiences. As part of the Black History Month patch program, girls can discover by learning more about African-American culture and history by discussing topics ranging from African-American inventors to innovations that African- Americans have made in fields like education and medicine.

They can connect by visiting a local North Carolina African-American cultural site or by learning about African-American contributions to jazz music, and then listening and dancing to popular songs. They can take action by inviting a member of the local community to speak at a troop meeting or by creating a poster about an African-American woman involved in the civil rights movement to display at their school.

Programs like the Black History Month patch program are an important part of the Girl Scout leadership experience, as they highlight Girl Scouts’ commitment to maintaining a diverse and inclusive environment for all girls. For over the past 100 years, Girl Scouts has blazed a trail for such an environment, starting when the first African-American Girl Scout troop launched in 1917.

By 1941, Girl Scouts from all races and ethnicities are shown in photos attending camp together, and the integration of more troops occurred in 1950, 14 years before the civil rights movement. Martin Luther King Jr. recognized Girl Scouts in 1956 when he described the organization as “a force for desegregation.”

Empowering women from all backgrounds to serve as community leaders, Dr. Gloria D. Scott became the first African-American president of Girl Scouts of the USA in 1975. Over the past century, African American women have taken leadership positions within the organization and nearly 300,000 African American girls now proudly call themselves Girl Scouts.

National African American History Month is celebrated each year in February to recognize and honor the impact African-Americans have had on the history of the United States. In 1926, Dr. Carter G. Woodson, founder of the Association for the Study of African American Life and History, designated a week in February to recognize the African-American contribution to our nation. In 1976, the period of commemoration was extended to the whole month of February.

Girl Scouts welcomes all girls and is always accepting new members. Learn how you can register today at www.nccoastalpines. org or call 1-800-284-4475.

