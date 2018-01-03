Gladys H. Mason, 90

Gladys Head Mason, 90, of Sanford died Monday, Jan. 1, 2018, at Central Carolina Hospital in Sanford. She was born on Aug. 3, 1927, daughter of the late William Berry Head and Beulah Chase Head. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Lynwood, Milton and Pete Head; her husband, Clinton Roland Mason; daughters, Vickie Lynn Mason and Patricia Elaine Mason; son, Isaac Ernest Mason; and grandson, Lee Mason. She was a member of Spring Hill United Methodist Church.

Funeral services will be conducted at 3 p.m. Thursday at Spring Hill United Methodist Church with Dr. Jerome Smith officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Survivors include her son, James William Mason and wife Debra of Horseshoe Bay, Texas; daughter-in-law, Flora Mason of Sanford; sisters, Thelma Davis, Ann Dawson and Joyce Newcomb of Goldsboro; five grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. Thursday, one hour prior to the funeral service, at the Spring Hill United Methodist Church.

Arrangements are by Smith Funeral Home of Broadway.

Comment

comments