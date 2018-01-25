Glenda Mae McKoy, 59, of 1465 Tim Currin Road, Lillington, died Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018, at Select Specialty Hospital, Durham.

Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Saturday at Mt. Olive United Methodist Church, 579 Mt. Olive Church Road, Lillington, by Dr. James Henderson. Burial will be at the church cemetery.

Survivors include sons, Daniel McKoy of the home, Phillip McKoy (Christina) of Stafford, Va., Clifton McKoy (Carolyn) of Spring Lake and Christopher McKoy (Jazmen) of Fayetteville; nine grandchildren; one great-grandchild; siblings, Milton McKoy (Elsie), Cynthia Franklin, Barbara McKoy, Brenda Richburg, Angela McKoy, Terry McKoy (Blanche), John Mc-Koy (Miriam), Sandra McKoy and Madison McKoy; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Viewing will be Friday from 1 to 6 p.m. at Dafford Funeral Home, Angier.

