Mrs. Glenna Helene Treadway, 91, of Erwin died Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017, at Harnett Woods Nursing & Rehab in Dunn.

Helene Treadway was born in the town of Springton, Mercer County, W.Va., to George M. Lester and Sadie Marie Lester. She was preceded in death by her husband, Claris James “Jim” Treadway; and a sister, Evelyn Lorraine Lester Gross. Her brother, Marshall Vernon Lester, lives in Newark, Del. She is survived by her daughter, Bonita; and husband, Eddy Langston of Dunn. Grandchildren include Dustin and wife Sheraton Phillips of Hendersonville, N.C., Heather and her husband, Irsel Jupic, of Orlando, Fla., and Ross and wife Niki Langston of Evansville, Ind. Other relatives include a sister-in-law, Violet Treadway of Goshen, Ind.; two brothers-in-law, Eddie Richards of Pratt, W.Va., and Marion Bryant Treadway of New Castle, Del.; and nieces and nephews.

Since living in North Carolina, Helene attended the Erwin First Baptist Church where she was very active teaching an adult Sunday school class for 30 or more years. She was also a member of the choir and WMU. Helene enjoyed making afghans and reading. She also loved to speak of her grandchildren. She was an excellent poetess which gained her honors as North Carolina’s Historical Poet numerous years. Some of her poems have been used at the General Lee Celebration, the Ava Gardner museum in Smithfield and “Tobs” Stadium museum in Wilson, to name a few.

A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 4, 2017, at Skinner & Smith Funeral Home Chapel in Dunn with Dr. Len Keever and Rev. Randy Hill officiating.

The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Friends Fighting Cancer Inc., P.O. Box 2265 Dunn, NC 28335; or Community Hospice, 400 E. H St., Erwin, NC 28339.

