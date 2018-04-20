‘Go Forth And Multiply’…

Gary Dwayne McGuire, an unaffiliated candidate for sheriff of Harnett County, announced he is withdrawing from an active campaign and will endorse Harry Ennis for sheriff.

Mr. McGuire, from the Broadway area of Harnett County, had filed a petition to get his name on the ballot and was acquiring signatures from voters.

“I believe it is important to have a change in leadership and direction in the sheriff’s office. My campaign wasn’t about me, it was about setting things straight in a department that is adrift and lacks a strong moral compass,” said Mr. McGuire.

“I have watched Harry in his campaign. We have met and talked. I feel comfortable with his leadership style. I know he has the background and experience to bring a new era of leadership to the sheriff’s office,” Mr. McGuire said.

“I am deeply honored to have Gary Dwayne’s support. I know his heart is in the right place and he will play an important role in this campaign. Together, we can facilitate change, we can win the election and provide our citizens with a sheriff’s office that won’t embarrass them,” said Mr. Ennis, who is running unopposed in the Democratic primary.

“This race for sheriff is about making sure we have a sheriff who will be open and honest with the people. We need a sheriff who will be accountable and transparent,” said Mr. Ennis, who resides in Buies Creek.

“I believe Harry Ennis will be a by-the-book type leader and we need that,” said Mr. McGuire. “We don’t need rogue deputies out on the road creating problems and generating lawsuits that cost our county and our citizens millions of dollars.”

Sheriff Wayne Coats of Dunn currently holds the seat. He is facing opposition in the Republican primary from Jerry Rivas of the Sanford area of Harnett County.

