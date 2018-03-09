‘Go Red’ Lunch And Learn Brings Awareness To Heart Disease

February was American Heart Month, a time to increase awareness of heart disease.

Heart disease is the leading cause of death for both men and women in the United States. It is also ranked as one of the leading causes of death in Harnett County.

Nearly 1-in-4 deaths in the United States each year is caused by heart disease. The good news, it is also one of the most preventable.

In recognition of American Heart Month, the Harnett County Health Department and Harnett Health partnered to offer the 10th annual “Go Red” Lunch and Learn at the Governmental Complex in Lillington.

The keynote speaker for the lunch and learn was Scott Wright, coordinator for Cardiac and Pulmonary Rehab at Harnett Health.

Mr. Wright provided a presentation on heart disease and ways to reduce your risk which included making heart-healthy choices.

Participants at the “Go Red” event also had the opportunity to visit health-related exhibits and enjoyed a heart healthy lunch. For more information about the “Go Red” Lunch and Learn or American Heart Month, contact the Harnett County Health Department at 910-814-6196 or 910-893-7550.

