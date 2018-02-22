Golden LEAF Scholarship Application Now Open

Golden LEAF Scholarship applications for 2018-19 are now available at CFNC.org/goldenleaf. The Golden LEAF Foundation provides scholarships for 215 students from select counties.

The awards are valued at $12,000 ($3,000 per year for up to four years) for students attending a qualifying North Carolina campus. The Golden LEAF Scholarship application, the FAFSA and a current high school transcript are due March 1.

To be considered for this scholarship, a student must have a permanent residence in one of the qualifying rural counties, be enrolled for fall of 2018 in one of the qualifying colleges or universities in North Carolina and demonstrate financial need. A complete list of program requirements, participating campuses and qualifying counties is found at CFNC.org/goldenleaf.

Scholarship recipients also may apply for the Golden LEAF Scholars Leadership Program. This program, offered through the Center for Creative Leadership in Greensboro provides leadership- building seminars, a summer internship and a stipend. Students completing all four years of the leadership program can receive up to $8,830 in stipends.

