Gower, Gaines To Wed May 12

Al and Kathy Gower of Dunn announce the engagement of their daughter, Georganna Lynn Gower, to Calvin Keller Gaines, son of Jimmy Gaines of Sanford and Wendy Simmons of Dunn.

The bride-elect is the granddaughter of Ann Carroll of Lillington, the late George R. Carroll Jr. and Alton and Margarette Gower of Princeton. She is a graduate of Triton High School. She received an undergraduate degree in exercise physiology from East Carolina University, where she is expected to receive her Doctorate of Physical Therapy in May.

The prospective groom is the grandson of Dolores Shope of Tramway, N.C., the late Harry Shope and Calvin and Pauline Gaines. He is a graduate of Triton High School. He received his undergraduate degree in exercise physiology from East Carolina University and is currently pursuing a degree in physical therapy.

The wedding will take place May 12 at 4:30 p.m. at Divine Street United Methodist Church. Invitations will be sent.

