Grace W. Lee, 86

Grace West Lee, 86, of Erwin died Monday, March 5, 2018.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert W. Lee; and her parents, Ammie T. West and Della Bass West.

Funeral services will be held noon Wednesday at West & Dunn Funeral Home Chapel, Erwin, by the Rev. Thomas Greene. Interment will be at Devotional Gardens, Dunn.

Survivors include her daughters, Connie O’Quinn (John), Sharon Pollard and Barbara Cameron (Pat), all of Erwin; grandchildren, Robin Mulcahy (Mike); great-grandchildren, Daniel Mulcahy (Misty); and great-great-grandchild, John Cody Mulcahy.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Wednesday one hour prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to Good Hope Hospital Behavioral Health, c/o the Patient Support Fund, 412 Denim Drive, Erwin, NC 28339.

Comment

comments