‘Grandma And Me’ Easter Egg Hunt Slated

RSVPs being accepted for March 22 event.

A “Grandma and Me” Easter egg hunt will be held Thursday, March 22, at 4 p.m. at the Coats Senior Center, 214 E. Park St., Coats.

Grandma and Grandpa, you are invited to bring your grandchildren and join the fun. The event is for ages 1 through fourth grade. Pictures may be taken with the Easter Bunny. Refreshments will be provided.

The cost is $5 per family. Bring your own Easter basket.

To RSVP, contact Coats Senior Center Director Melody McGee at 910-897-4616 or email coatsseniordirector@ embarqmail. com.

