Grant Funding Available For N.C. Agritourism Farms

Application deadline is March 9 at 5 p.m.

RALEIGH — N.C. farms that welcome visitors can take advantage of the 2018 Agritourism Marketing Cost-Share Grant available through the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. “There are more than 1,000 agritourism farms across North Carolina,” said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler. “This grant is a great opportunity for agritourism farms to attract more farm visitors, increase demand for on-farm experiences and add to their overall farm value.”

The $100,000 grant, which is funded by the N.C. Tobacco Trust Fund Commission, is available for individual farms or a group of agritourism farms to assist with offsetting the cost of marketing efforts. Funding is available for marketing materials and tools that can include but are not limited to: e-newsletter subscriptions, graphic design, production and printing of custom brochures, value-added product labels, professional directional on- and offfarm signage, and website development. Proposals should demonstrate how the materials will be used in conjunction with a marketing strategy that will result in more farm visitors or increased revenue. As part of the cost-share, applicants will be required to provide 25 percent of the total amount awarded. For example, an award of $1,000 would require a $250 farm investment paired with $750 in grant funding. Distribution of funds is dependent upon the number of applications received and the strength of the marketing proposals.

To apply, farms must complete an online application, which can be found on the agritourism website atwww.ncagr.gov/markets/ agritourism/index.htm. Applications must be received by Friday, March 9, at 5 p.m. For more information, contact NCDA& CS agritourism marketing specialist Annie Baggett at 919-707-3120 or annie.baggett@ncagr.gov.

