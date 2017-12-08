Growing Asparagus

Fresh asparagus can be one of the early pleasures of a spring vegetable garden. While it takes a few years to establish a vigorous and harvestable asparagus patch, the reward is worth the wait, and the patch will continue to provide new spears for as long as 15 years.

Asparagus has been cultivated for over two-thousand years, and is thought of originated between the eastern Mediterranean and the Caucasus mountains. Among the few perennial vegetables grown in the garden, Asparagus officinalis was once grouped in the large plant family called the Liliaceae (lily family), but is now grouped into its own taxonomic family, the Asparagaceae.

Unlike most plants, asparagus is dioecious, meaning it has separate male and female plants rather than bisexual plants or flowers. Different asparagus varieties are therefore either male or female. The variety “Mary Washington” is a common heirloom variety that is female. Newer male hybrids, such as “Jersey Gem,” “Jersey Knight,” “Jersey Giant” and the sweeter, purple-speared varieties like “Purple Passion” tend to produce more, if smaller, spears.

Asparagus is planted as a crown, which consists of a rhizome (underground horizontal stem), fibrous roots for water and nutrient uptake, fleshy roots for energy storage, and a cluster of buds. We eat the young, tender stems (called “spears”) that emerge from these buds. The small, scale-like leaves on the side of spears are the only true leaves. If left unharvested, from these buds emerge stems called cladophylls that look superficially like fern leaves The cladophylls function like regular leaves though: absorbing sunlight and carbon dioxide for photosynthesis, and evaporating water for transpiration.

Asparagus grow best in deep, fertile, well-drained soils with a pH of 6.0-6.7. Heavy clay soils should be amended with organic matter, otherwise the spears may not emerge straight. Alternatively, asparagus patches grow well in raised beds. Have your soil tested through the NCDA soil lab; test kits are available at your local N.C. Cooperative Extension Center. Whereas soils sampled for most vegetables are taken 6 inches deep, soil beds intended for asparagus should be sampled at a depth of 12 inches.

Purchase disease-free, oneyear- old crowns from reputable nurseries. Asparagus can be planted in November and December in eastern North Carolina, but February is ideal. Space crowns 12 inches apart in rows 5 feet apart. Plant crowns in 8-inch deep furrows, with buds pointing up. Cover crowns in 2 inches of soil, then add additional soil as the spears grow until the trench is filled.

Next comes the hard part: patience. Do not harvest spears in the first year! It takes at least two full growing seasons for asparagus plants to develop enough of a storage root system and energy reserves to be able to tolerate the harvest of new stems and the growth of other stems needed for photosynthesis. Once the plants are three years old, spears can be harvested daily by cutting just above ground level for six to eight weeks each year.

After this harvest period, new spears will be reduced in size to about the diameter of a pencil, and should be left to grow to maturity (producing cladophyll leaves). Allow the tops of plants to grow until they turn brown after the first fall frosts and cut them back and look forward new spears the following spring.

For more information, see the N.C. State Extension publication Home Garden Asparagus Production at https://content.ces.ncsu. edu/home-garden-asparagus-production or contact the Master Gardener Volunteers at the NC Cooperative Extension Harnett County Center.

Matt Jones is a horticulture agent with the Harnett County Cooperative Extension. Reach him at (910) 893-7530 or mjones@harnett.org.

