Gymnasts Recognized

The Johnston County Board of Education recognized the West Johnston High gymnastics team for winning the North Carolina High School Scholastic Gymnastics State Championship in January. Those who were photographed on the front row, from left, are Abigayle Harrison, Jessica Waltzer, Sarah Ford, Carleigh Champan, Tasha Brozowski, Lelia Brozowski, Alexa Baggett and Trinity Wood.

Pictured on the back row are West Johnston High Principal Jennifer Swartz, West Johnston High Athletic Director Josh Plisko and West Johnston High gymnastics coach Margaret Morgan-Lee.

Contributed Photo

