H. Kevin Johnson, 55, of Lillington died Monday, Feb. 5, 2018, at Central Harnett Hospital in Lillington. He was preceded in death by his father, Harold E. Johnson.

A memorial service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Neill’s Creek Baptist Church with the Rev. Chris Turner officiating. The family will receive friends after the service at the church and other times at the home of Faye Johnson.

Survivors include his mother, Lovedy Faye Johnson of Lillington; wife, Melanie Johnson; daughters, Brandy Roberts and husband Ray of Erwin, Nancy Lawrence and husband Brett of Sumter, S.C.; son, Bradley Johnson and wife Casey of Stedman; and grandchildren, Johnny, Levi, Wyatt, Matilda, Nicholas, Emily and Isaac.

Arrangements by O’Quinn-Peebles-Phillips Funeral Home & Crematory, Lillington.

