HALL OF FAME FAN VOTING

WHAT: Polls are now open NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2019 Fan Vote. For the 10th consecutive year, fans are asked to cast votes for up to five nominees for inclusion into the Class of 2019, and can vote up to 50 times per day. The five nominees who receive the most votes will count as one of the ballots cast by the Voting Panel on NASCAR Hall of Fame Voting Day May 23. The polls close May 21.

WHERE: NASCAR.com/halloffame Hall of Fame Class of 2019 nominees:

Davey Allison Buddy Baker Red Farmer Ray Fox Harry Gant Joe Gibbs Jeff Gordon John Holman Harry Hyde Alan Kulwicki Bobby Labonte Hershel McGriff Ralph Moody Roger Penske Larry Phillips Jack Roush Ricky Rudd Kirk Shelmerdine Mike Stefanik Waddell Wilson

