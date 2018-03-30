34
27
Missouri FUN Page!
28
33 Happy Easter!
35
26 Can you help the Easter Bunny so he can deliver this Easter basket?
WORD SEARCH
29
32
36 Can you find the words from the list below? They might horizontal, vertical or backward.
25
31 30
AFSYORRJXYOTMBPH
37
24
N E T J O B F O T X V O X U A E
Connect the dots from 1 to 80!
23 SMLLBDPIXHKTDEIS
38
MHONAIUQNOGLAYSJ
39
22 O X U H H A W T H O R N E G W M
40 41 Z G I Y H S N A E B Y O S K N X
42
21
43
Unscramble the letters to make the capital of Missouri:
45
20
44 A Q S M I S S O U R I W A L T Z
19 50 49
48
47
51 RNBCOHQTRWMAAAIY
52
53
46
5 KVLKBQBESGMULEDF
18
57
54
NOFRJESEF TYCI _________ ____
S O L A K E W A P P A P E L L O
6
4
58
56
7
55
17
59
3 ANSWER:J EFFERSON CITY
60
2
8
16
61
9
Color the
Missouri State Flag:
1
11
15
Hawthorn
St. Louis
Soy Beans
Ozarks
Lake Wappapello
Algonquian
Missouri Waltz
Mule
14
77
10
13
12
76
78
62
QUIZ
75
79
63
What is Missouri’s nickname?
74
80
73
64
The Look There State
The See This State
The Show Me State
65
72
66
Color key:
A NSWER: THE SHOW ME STATE
67
71
68 69
70
2011-2012 by Education.com