Missouri FUN Page!

33 Happy Easter!

26 Can you help the Easter Bunny so he can deliver this Easter basket?

WORD SEARCH

36 Can you find the words from the list below? They might horizontal, vertical or backward.

AFSYORRJXYOTMBPH

N E T J O B F O T X V O X U A E

Connect the dots from 1 to 80!

23 SMLLBDPIXHKTDEIS

MHONAIUQNOGLAYSJ

22 O X U H H A W T H O R N E G W M

40 41 Z G I Y H S N A E B Y O S K N X

Unscramble the letters to make the capital of Missouri:

44 A Q S M I S S O U R I W A L T Z

51 RNBCOHQTRWMAAAIY

NOFRJESEF TYCI _________ ____

S O L A K E W A P P A P E L L O

3 ANSWER:J EFFERSON CITY

Color the

Missouri State Flag:

Hawthorn

St. Louis

Soy Beans

Ozarks

Lake Wappapello

Algonquian

Missouri Waltz

Mule

QUIZ

What is Missouri’s nickname?

The Look There State

The See This State

The Show Me State

Color key:

A NSWER: THE SHOW ME STATE

