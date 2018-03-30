Harnett Central Middle Singers Get ‘Superior’ Rating

Three students from Harnett Central Middle School participated in the North Carolina Middle School Solo and Small Ensemble Festival at East Carolina University on March 17. Susan Morrow, choral director at HCMS, prepared soloists and a duet to perform in front of a judge and receive a rat- ing. Faith VanDeusen sang 'Amazing Grace,' Khloe Everette sang 'The Water is Wide' and Khloe Everette and Grayson Deal sang a duet, performing 'Homeward Bound.' All selec tions were arranged by Jay Althouse and accompanied by Dr. Phillip Morrow of Campbell University. All students received the highest rating of Superior.

