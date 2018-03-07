Harnett Central Middle Students Read-n-Ride

.

Exercising minds and bodies.

Harnett Central Middle School has implemented a Read-n-Ride program in the media center that exercises students’ minds and bodies.

Teachers select students to visit the media center to Read-n-Ride for 15-minute intervals. Each teacher has a day he or she can send students to Read-n-Ride throughout the day as a reward for doing well in class, or if the students need to be active while working on independent work or independent reading, according to Traci M. Snyder, the school library media coordinator.

English language arts, math, science and social studies teachers all have a day reserved to send students.

While students are reading, the bikes track how many minutes they’ve read, how many miles they’ve biked and how many calories they’ve burned. The program combines reading and healthful living, math and even geography skills, Ms. Snyder said.

After tracking their mileage, students determine where they could have traveled from the school based on the distance they rode.

“I’m tracking how many pages and miles we are Reading-n-Riding. Our students and teachers are very excited about the program,” Ms. Snyder said.

John Barefoot, left, and Cora Moore Read-n-Ride in the media center at Harnett Central Middle School.

Contributed Photo

