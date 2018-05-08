Harnett Central, Triton Softball, South Johnston Baseball Victorious May 8 Comments Off on Harnett Central, Triton Softball, South Johnston Baseball Victorious • Triton Beats South Johnston, 4-3, advance to softball's second round Saturday. • Central Softball Advances To Second Round, defeated East Wake, 4-3. • South upsets Clayton, 2-0, on two-run home run. Daily Record Photo/Shaun Savarese – Triton hosted South Johnston in softball last night, with the winner moving on to play either Cleveland or Union Pines. The Hawks won 4-3 after taking an early, three-run lead. South battled back to within a run in the second, when Trojan sophomore infielder Savannah Lockamy scored on a headlong slide into home on Katie Mitchell’s two-on, two-out, RBI single, shown here. Daily Record Photo/Linda Hamilton – No. 24 South Johnston defeated the No. 9 Clayton Comets last night, 2-0, in Clayton, on senior-pitcher Grant Millay’s two-run home run. The Trojans now move on to play the winner of West Cateret and Swansboro on Saturday. Daily Record Photo/Carol Moniz – After winning the Tri-County 3A conference title, the No. 10 Trojans of Harnett Central (15-8) beat the No. 23 East Wake Warriors (9-8-0) last night, 4-3, at home. They move on to face either No. 7 Southern Nash or No. 26 Hunt on Saturday. Shown here, the two teams stand for the National Anthem before the 6:30 p.m. first pitch. Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest LinkedInComment comments Previous ArticleSummer Track Team To StartNext ArticleMidway Raiders State Golf Champions