Harnett County 2018-19 Nonprofit Funding Application Period Now Open

Applications must be submitted by Feb. 28 to be considered

Harnett County is now accepting applications from nonprofit agencies that wish to request funding as part of the county’s budget for the 20182019 fiscal year. The Harnett County Board of Commissioners has appointed a Nonprofit Funding Committee comprised of citizens, elected officials and staff to review applications and make a recommendation to the board for funding as part of the annual budget process.

Information on eligibility for nonprofit funding, procedures and funding priorities can be found at http://www. harnett.org/nonprofit-agencyinformation. asp, as well as on the main page of the county’s website at www.harnett.org, along with a fillable application. Paper applications are also available from the Harnett County manager’s office at 420 McKinney Parkway, Lillington, and from the Harnett County Public Library at 601 S. Main St., Lillington.

Completed applications may be hand-delivered to the county manager’s office or mailed to the Harnett County Manager’s Office at P.O. Box 759, Lillington, NC 27546. Applications must be received or postmarked by Wednesday, Feb. 28, at 5 p.m. Applications that are not received or postmarked by the deadline will not be considered for funding.

Applicants who received funding in 2017-2018 are also required to submit a financial report along with their application for funding and must submit an annual program performance report that details how county funds were used by July 31, 2018. Failure to comply with the Harnett County policy for funding nonprofits may result in suspension of current funding and/or elimination from consideration for future funding.

For more information, contact Shannon Eason at 910-8937555 or season@harnett.org.

