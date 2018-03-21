Harnett County Business/Education Partnership Accepting Scholarship Applications

Due to the snowy conditions Monday afternoon, the Visual Artists Social organized by the Harnett County Arts Council has been rescheduled. The social will still take place Monday, March 19, at 6:30 p.m. at The Cellar, 108 N. Wilson Ave., Dunn.

The event will include a live performance by Julian Holland, while food and drinks will be available as usual from The Cellar. This is the first in a series of open socials aimed at connecting and recognizing local artists. The first social is targeting visual artists who call Harnett County home although artists who utilize other media are welcome to attend.

For more information, contact Elyse Johnson at 919-7560410 or Elyse@artifactual.biz.

Comment

comments