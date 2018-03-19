Harnett County Business/Education Partnership Accepting Scholarship Applications

.

Deadline for submission is March 26.

The Harnett County Business/ Education Partnership is on a mission to assist all Harnett County students to better prepare for their future. In 2006, the partnership established a $500 scholarship in each of the four high schools in Harnett County and is currently seeking applicants for the 2018 awards.

To be considered, students must have been accepted to a college, community college or university during their senior year and must be a full-time high school student working a parttime job while maintaining at least a 3.0 grade point average. Applications may be picked up from the guidance office at each school. Deadline for returning applications to guidance counselors is March 26.

The Harnett County Business/ Education Partnership is a notfor- profit organization which relies solely on donations and is made up of business leaders, educators and parents who care about the individual success of every student. If you are interested in being involved with Harnett County Business/Education Partnership, email astewart@harnett. org.

