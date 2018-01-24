Harnett County Farm Service Agency Accepting Adviser Nominees

The Harnett County Farm Service Agency is accepting comments and recommendations for county committee advisers.

Advisers play an important role on the local farmer-elected committee. Beyond bringing knowledge and expertise from underrepresented and underserved communities, advisers can ensure that producers and the general public understand FSA programs.

Working with various communities in the county, advisers can promote a good working relationship between the various USDA agencies in the county. In addition, advisers participate in hearings and voice their opinions regarding FSA policy to ensure those FSA programs are delivered in a fair and equitable manner.

The FSA is requesting that the public consider submitting a recommendation for consideration. Nominees should be active in farming or interested and knowledgeable about farming in this area and must live in Harnett County. Nominations are forwarded to the North Carolina Farm Service Agency Committee for review.

Upon selection, advisers will begin service April 1. As a general rule, the Harnett County FSA Committee meets on a monthly basis.

Recommendations will need to be received in the FSA office by Jan. 31.

Visit the Harnett County FSA Office at 126 Alexander Drive, Suite 100, Lillington or call 910-893-5101 for more information as to submitting a recommendation. The office hours are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Comment

comments