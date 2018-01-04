HARNETT COUNTY LIBRARY January Library Programs Include Organization Tips

Want to declutter your kitchen? How about get rid of some unused items or knick-knacks around the house? The Harnett County Library in Lillington has some programs in January you might want to attend.

Librarian Katie Whitehead has announced programs for adults for January. They are:

• Ancestry 101 — Saturday, 12:30 p.m.

Don’t know how to use Ancestry.com? Let the library staff help you! Guest speaker Lisa Lisson is a genealogist who specializes in North Carolina genealogy research, and she is excited to help you through the process of beginning your own genealogical journey. Sign-up is required. Sign up at the Circulation Desk or by calling the library.

• Kitchen Organization and Menu Planning — Monday, Jan. 8, at 6:30 p.m.

Join Summer Puleo as she explains how to declutter your kitchen by using many storage tips and tricks. She will also talk about the three different methods of menu planning and how to choose the one the fits your lifestyle. Sign-up is required. Sign up at the Circulation Desk or by calling the library.

• Yoga — Tuesday, Jan. 16, 5:30 p.m.

Each class is a designed around a Hatha method. Hatha simply refers to the practice of physical yoga postures designed to align and calm your body, mind and spirit in preparation for meditation. The class is an open level, beginners class to create a gentle moving meditation using breath and physical asana.

Dawn Kurtz teaches this class once a month and relies on cues and exploration to help find your edge. The class is fun and open to questions and often a few laughs. Sign-up is required. Sign up at the Circulation Desk or by calling the library.

• Turning Pages Book Club — Thursday, Jan. 18, at 10 a.m.

Do you like to read? Do you enjoy making new friends, mingling with others and meeting like-minded people? Are you open to reading more or even reading books that you might not normally choose? If so, a book club may be the perfect social outing for you!

The Harnett County Public Library invites you to join the Turning Pages Book Club. Reader’s Choice: “Stiff” by Mary Roach or “Thank You for Your Service” by David Finkel.

• Bathroom and Linen Closet Organization — Thursday, Jan. 18, at noon.

Summer Puleo is here to help you learn a new system to declutter your bathroom and linen closet. Learn about folding techniques, linen closet layouts, and other tips and tricks. Sign-up is required. Sign up at the Circulation Desk or by calling the library.

• Organizing on a Budget — Wednesday, Jan. 24, at noon.

Summer Puleo is here to help you declutter your home! Learn how to repurpose/upcycle the clutter in your home, how to shop on a budget, and many other tips and tricks. Sign-up is required. Sign up at the Circulation Desk or by calling the library.

The Harnett County Library is located at 601 S. Main St., Lillington. For more information, call (910) 893-3446.

