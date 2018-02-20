Harnett County Library To Host ‘Healing From The Land’

The Harnett County Library in Lillington will host Ammie Jenkins of the Sandhills Family Heritage Association Saturday for “Healing From the Land: An African- American Heritage.” The program will begin at 11 a.m.

This will be a lively presentation on the history of local African- American traditional usages of North Carolina native plants and herbs to maintain personal health.

Ms. Jenkins is a native of Harnett County, born in the Overhills community. She is a family heritage keeper who preserves histories and stories of African-American culture from the Sandhills region. She is also the founder of the Sandhills Family Heritage Association, a nonprofit group committed to preserving African- American history and culture.

Ms. Jenkins has also penned two books titled “Preserving Our Family Heritage” and “Healing from the Land.”

“Please join us as we delve into this cultural experience and historically important subject,” said Katie Whitehead, reference librarian.

The Harnett County Library is located at 601 S. Main St., Lillington. For more information, call 910-893-3446.

