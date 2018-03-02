Harnett County’s Outstanding Little Miss Pageant Seeking Contestants

.

Deadline for applications is April 1.

Entries are being accepted for contestants in the 2018 Harnett County’s Outstanding Little Miss Beauty Pageant. The pageant, an official preliminary to the Miss North Carolina Outstanding Little Miss pageant, is scheduled for Saturday, April 14, at Dunn Middle School.

For the Little through Miss divisions, the competition is divided into five categories: personal interview with a panel of judges, on-stage question, fitness, evening wear and talent. These divisions age from 5-16 years old. This year additional divisions will be added to include the younger ages of birth to 4 years old. These division categories will be divided into beauty wear, outfit of choice, sleepwear and photogenic.

A “Dream Angel” will also be crowned. This is a nominated position. If you know of a young lady who deals with a life-altering condition, feel free to nominate her to become the HCOLM Dream Angel.

The reigning titleholders will crown their successors.

This pageant is open to residents of all counties in North Carolina. Title winners, individual division titles and Majestic titles of this pageant will have the opportunity to advance to the North Carolina Outstanding Little Miss Pageant that will be held in July.

There will be one winner crowned in each age division. The winning court will serve in their community to build their personal platforms and will be shown the importance of volunteerism. During their year of reign, the court will participate in various events in and around Harnett County.

Contestants are encouraged to present their natural beauty, and the pageant program prides itself on providing a wholesome and family-friendly environment where young girls may practice poise, style and grace.

The outgoing 2017 HCOLM Court saying their farewells in April includes Baby Miss Eveyln GraceAnn Larson, Petite Miss Cate Williams, Little Miss Chloe Avery, Mini-Majestic Bailey House, Pre-Teen Miss Josie Wheeler, Young Miss Jenna Brooke Baldwin, Miss Alexis Crosier and Majestic Miss Reagan Hall. The 2017 court participated in multiple service projects and appearances in and around Harnett County.

Application deadline is April 1. For more information, call 919-757-8982 or email HarnettCountyOLM@ Gmail.com.

