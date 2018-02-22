Harnett Democrats To Meet Tonight

The Harnett County Democratic Party will host a candidates informational session at 6 tonight at its headquarters at 1179 N. Main St., Lillington. Registered Democrats who have filed or are planning to file for the 2018 mid-terms are invited to attend. Topics will include candidate filing, campaign finance and a brief overview about running a race for elected office and more. Respond via email to the Harnett County Democratic Party at harnettdems@gmail.com if you are planning to attend or have questions.

Comment

comments