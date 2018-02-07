Harnett Girl Scout Named Top Seller For 2017 Fall Product Program

.

Girl Scout receives top recognition and learns important life skills during fall product program.

Girl Scouts – North Carolina Coastal Pines announced that Caraline Malloy of Dunn went above and beyond this year and was recently recognized as one of the council’s top sellers of the 2017 Fall Product Program with $1,767 of products sold, which included nuts, candies and new and renewed magazine subscriptions.

Caraline placed first in sales acrossthecouncil’s41countiesandis joined by Braxton Wilson of Wake County, who placed second with $1,609 in sales, and Anabella Barfield of Wake County, who placed third with $1,569 product sold.

A sister to the Girl Scout Cookie Program, the Fall Product Program is geared toward financial literacy and provides girls with the essentials to grow and develop five key leadership skills while earning proceeds to fund life changing activities and adventures. Girl Scout troops have used proceeds to travel to places like Switzerland and the birthplace of Girl Scouts in Savannah, Georgia, attend leadership and skill-building events, and give back to the community through take action projects.

“Through the Fall Product Program, girls are able to develop essential skills while also working towards funding unique leadership experiences that help build them into courageous leaders of today and tomorrow,” said Kelly Griffin, product sales director, Girl Scouts – North Carolina Coastal Pines. “We are excited to honor and celebrate the leaders of this year’s Fall Product Program and are proud of the many Girl Scouts who helped make the program such a success.”

This year, 611 troops participated in the program and the council saw a 3.1 percent increase in sales. The top three sellers across the council receive a trophy to celebrate their achievements.

During the Fall Product Program, Girl Scouts across central and eastern North Carolina also collected donations for the council’s Treats for Troop program. This program allows customers purchase treats for distribution to deployed and returning military personnel. All donations were delivered to the offices of United Services Organization — North Carolina in both Raleigh and Jacksonville. 6,603 treats were donated which was a 98.8 percent increase from last year’s donations.

This year’s program also featured enhanced technology applications to help girls develop e-commerce and marketing skills such as designing a virtual storefront and digital avatar, creating marketing content including emails and videos, and tracking their goals online.

Caraline is an individually registered Girl Scout Juliette. She is currently in 11th grade and is homeschooled.

For more information and to view a video about the Fall Product Program, visit www.nccoastalpines. org.

