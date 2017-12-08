Harnett Library Programs

Katie Whitehead, librarian at the Harnett County Library in Lillington, has announced the following programs for December.

• “Have A Happy Healthy Holiday,” Monday, Dec. 11, noon. Subject will be “Exercise and Desserts.”

Learn how to make a custom meal plan and make time to exercise when you have a busy holiday schedule. Participants will discuss alternative forms of exercise and why you don’t need a gym membership to be physically active. Light refreshments will be provided. Program will be presented by Greg Huneycutt with the N.C. Cooperative Extension.

• Yoga, Saturday, Dec. 16, 9 a.m. To be presented by instructor Dawn Kurtz. Sign up is required by calling the library.

• “Have A Happy Healthy Holiday,” Saturday, Dec. 16, at 11 a.m. Subject will be “Fad Diets: What You Need to Know” presented by Greg Huneycutt with the N.C. Cooperative Extension. Learn about the most popular fad diets and what you need to know before starting a New Year’s Resolution diet. The Mediterranean Diet will be a focal point of this session. This is a hands-on session and participants will prepare a Mediterranean-inspired lunch. Sign up is required by calling the library.

• Let’s Play … Card Games, Monday, Dec. 18, at 3:30 p.m. Join in to learn how to play classic card games such as Crazy Eights, Hearts, Rummy, Spades, and many more. Sign up is required by calling the library.

• Turning Pages Book Club, Thursday, Dec. 21, at 10 a.m. The club is reading “Little Women” by Louisa May Alcott.

Do you like to read? Do you enjoy making new friends, mingling with others, and meeting like-minded people? Are you open to reading more or even reading books that you might not normally choose? If so, a book club may be the perfect social outing for you.

The Harnett County Library is located at 601 S. Main St., Lillington. For more information or to sign up for the programs , call (910) 893-3446.

