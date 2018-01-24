Harnett Recognized For Participation In ECU Program

.

Anna Peele earns certificate of completion.

The Community Development Block Grant Commerce Fellows Capacity Building Grant in the amount of $50,000 funded $19,622.38 for Harnett County General Services Assistant Director Anna Peele to attend East Carolina University from October through May 2016.

She studied community leadership, communication with diverse stakeholders, identifying and describing needs and issues, collaboration and cooperation with community partners, assessing the environment, defining problems and successful solutions, methods and techniques for data collection and analysis, strategic planning to implement projects, evaluating programs and policies and projects.

On May 3, 2017, Ms. Peele earned a certificate from ECU for recognition of successful completion. The county was presented a plaque Jan. 9 inscribed East Carolina University Community Partners 2016-2017 for Harnett County for the participation in the ECU/NC Commerce Talent Enhancement and Capacity Building Program Office of Innovation and Economic Development.

Ms. Peele thanked General Services Director Barry Blevins and the Harnett County Board of Commissioners for helping and allowing her to attend.

Harnett County General Services Assistant Director Anna Peele holds a plaque that was presented to the county for her participation in the East Carolina University and N.C. Commerce Talent Enhancement and Capacity Building Program Office of Innovation and Economic Development.

Daily Record Photo/Shaun Savarese

Comment

comments