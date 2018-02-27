Harnett Republicans Announce County Convention

The Harnett County Republican Party will hold its 2018 precinct meetings and county convention Thursday, March 22. The convention will be held in the Harnett County Commons Area beside the Harnett County Courthouse in Lillington. This meeting is for the purpose of voting on the party’s plan of organization and to elect delegates to the district and state conventions. Registration begins at 6:45 p.m. and meetings begin at 7 p.m. All registered Republicans in Harnett County are invited to attend. ID will be required to participate. For questions or comments, contact carolyn-elmore@nc.rr.com.

