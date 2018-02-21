Harnett Retired School Personnel Scholarship Available

The Harnett County Retired School Personnel Endowment has a $1,000 grant available to a Harnett County person who is at least a rising sophomore in an accredited institution including college, university, technical or community college.

The scholarship has been made possible by a grant from the North Carolina Community Foundation, a charitable community foundation serving the people of North Carolina.

The Harnett County Retired School Personnel scholarship award is for tuition, books, fees or equipment needed for the coursework while attending an accredited institution. There will be no limitations as to the chosen field of study.

Applications can be obtained from North Carolina Community Foundation, 3737 Glenwood Ave., Suite 460; Raleigh, NC 27612, www.nccommunityfoundation. org. Applications must be sent to the chairman of the Scholarship Committee, H.L. Sorrell Jr. at 1046 Johnson Road, Coats, NC 27521. The completed application and all required information must be received by April 15.

