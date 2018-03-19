Hawks Final-Inning Five-Run Rally Keeps Them Undefeated

Longtime Triton softball coach Mark Whitman hates to play games on Mondays.

He says it’s hard on his players — coming back from a weekend away — to turn around and get into game mode.

Perhaps that’s why it took his Hawks until the seventh inning to turn on their offense.

Triton defeated Purnell Swett, 6-3, on the road Monday night by scoring five runs in the final inning. The Hawks are undefeated this season, at 7-0.

“I couldn’t be more proud as a coach,” Mr. Whitman said. “My assistant coaches and I are as happy as can be.”

He said his team didn’t hit the ball incredibly well, but they hit it when they needed to.

The Hawks had seven total hits, leaving nine runners on base, but came up big in the top of the final inning on the bat of senior second baseman Hayden Smith.

Smith had walked several times before the seventh and had just one hit; the hit that broke this road game open and lead her team back to Erwin with a win.

Her one-out, bases clearing, three-RBI double came on a 1-2 pitch that she drove through the middle.

“This team has played as a unit all year long, everybody has contributed in some fashion,” Mr. Whitman said. “There has been no quit in these girls.”

Alexis Howard added two hits; Kathryn Elliot, Kaila Cooney, Samantha Herring, and Grayson Slaughter each had one hit.

He credits much of this season’s success on young, reliable pitching.

Tonight was no exception.

Freshman pitcher Grayson Slaughter threw a four-hit complete game, striking out six while allowing only two earned runs.

Mr. Whitman said Slaughter gave up a three-run double in the bottom of the sixth inning, but besides that, “she pitched lights out the whole game.”

He estimated that she threw less than 80 pitches in the three-run win.

Following the final-inning five-run rally, Slaughter still needed to close the door on Purnell Swett. The freshman gave up a hit, forced a pop-up and a ground ball … then she won her fourth game of the year on a final-at-bat strike out.

“We played flawless defense,” said Mr. Whitman, a 10-year Triton coach and retired military service member. “This is the first time in a long time that we’ve been undefeated at this point in the season.”

