Triton’s Kathryn Elliott is shown dribbling at Fike last week. Triton goes to Fuquay-Varina tonight and will host the Golden Demons on Thursday night. In games tonight, Harnett Central hosts Smithfield-Selma, Hobbton visits Rosewood, Midway is at Spring Creek and Overhills goes to Gray’s Creek. Midway’s home game Friday with Wallace-Rose Hill has been reset for Jan. 26.

Daily Record Photo/Maggie Hobson

Comment

comments