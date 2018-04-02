Hawks Reascend After Only Loss

. Following defeat at Union Pines, Triton wins Wednesday at Midway.

By SHAUN SAVARESE

Of The Record Staff

The 10-1 Triton Hawks softball team took that two-run loss after coming flat Tuesday at Union Pines, according to their head coach Mark Whitman.

“We didn’t hit the ball,” Whitman said. “They’re a good, scrappy team. We didn’t come to play.”

The Vikings won, 3-1, by scoring a run in each the second, third and sixth innings. Triton only scored once, in the top of the fourth.

Despite Whitman’s commentary, the offensive side of the score book appeared to be somewhat even. Union Pines finished the game with eight hits. The Hawks had seven.

Senior Kathryn Elliot went 2-2 and drove in Alexis Howard for the only run. Five other Triton batters had a hit. Each team hit three doubles and each team walked three times.

In fact —though finishing with a slightly-higher on base percentage — the Vikings stranded three more runners than the Hawks.

In the field, Union Pines had the advantage. They committed no errors and turned two double plays, in a near perfect defensive showing.

From the pitching circle, Triton freshman Grayson Slaughter threw just 86 pitches in all her six innings. She let up three runs — all earned — on eight hits and a walk. Slaughter struck out one more batter than her counterparts, Union Pines’ Megan Foster and Kaley Evans.

The Vikings’ pitching tandem walked five batters between them but were able to close out when it counted and keep the base runners from reaching home.

Whitman said his team came off the bus in Cameron without the energy required to win, and he doesn’t want that to happen again. “I hope they learned their lesson,” Whitman said. What A Difference A Day Makes

If Triton did learn their lesson, it took a full day and several more innings for it to settle in.

The Hawks were able to reascend to earn their 10th win of the year with a four-run rally in the sixth inning at Midway on Thursday.

Midway (4-4, 2-1) had led by 1-1 for two innings when, in the sixth, infielder Samantha Herring got her first hit of the game, knocking a pitch back up the middle to start things off.

Whitman pinch ran for the senior, and freshman Kaila Kooney put the softball in play. Whitman said there was a miscue in the Raiders’ infield that led to Kooney reaching safely, and with runners on first and second, Grayson Slaughter bunted safely to load up the bases.

In her fourth at bat, with one hit on the day, Triton senior Haley Hicks stepped into the batter’s box and smacked the two-RBI double that gave her Hawks their first lead in the final inning.

With runners threatening from second and third base, it was senior Kathyrn Elliott’s turn again. Elliott drove in her second and third RBIs of the week and the Hawks were again flying high; a three-run lead gripped firmly in their talons.

Sophomore pitcher Caroline Marshall finished out her start and earned the win in 74 pitches, with seven innings pitched, seven hits allowed, six strike outs and the one earned run.

On Wednesday, the story for Midway lied within the fourth at bat off the bench for freshman outfielder Chloe Baggett. She drove in the Raiders’ only run, on a pinch-hit double through the gap with two runners on base. The lead runner scored, the second runner was tagged out at home.

“We played a great game tonight,” Midway Raider varsity softball coach Leigh-Ann Smith said. Smith hung the loss on her final-inning defense. “That’s been the problem this season … our defense falling apart.”

Triton will play Princeton at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at Harnett Central High School in the Trojans’ spring break tournament. Midway will play in an Easter tournament Friday and Saturday at the Sarah Law Softball Complex in Winterville.

‘This is a great rivalry and a great friendship.

The schools are competitive but are still friends at the end of the day.’

— Beth Best, Midway High School athletic director

Gracyn Slaughter steams toward home plate Wednesday

night during her Triton Hawks'

10th win, 4-1, at Midway.

Senior second-base captain Hayden Smith stands in early at Midway. Smith batted 1.000 on Wednesday, going 3-3 in a 4-1 rebound win. The Hawks will play on Wednesday against Princeton in the Harnett Central Spring Break Tournament at 11 a.m.

Daily Record Photos/Shaun Savarese

Comment

comments