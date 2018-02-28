Hazel P. Tart, 92

Hazel Pope Tart, 92, of Dunn died Monday evening, Feb. 26, 2018, at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center. She was born in Harnett County on Dec. 31, 1925, to the late Joseph and Angela J. Pope. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lindsey B. Tart; brothers, Durwood and Dennis Pope; and sisters, Elsie P. Byrd, Reba P. Byrd, Edna P. Raynor and Evangeline P. Barbour.

Mrs. Tart was a 1944 graduate of Coats High School. She was also a graduate of Mary Elizabeth Hospital School of Nursing in Raleigh, and a graduate of Fayetteville Tech Nursing Program, where she received an associate’s degree. She was an O.R. and E.R. nurse at Good Hope Hospital for 44 years and was responsible for delivering several babies over the years. She was a member of Coats United Methodist Church.

A funeral service will be held Thursday at 2 p.m. at Coats United Methodist Church by the Rev. Paul Cecil. Burial will follow in Devotional Gardens.

Survivors include her son, Joseph Tart and wife Hannah of Dunn; a daughter, Linda T. Thompson and husband Wayne of Halton City, Texas; a brother, Murmon Pope and wife Gloria of Chatham, Va.; a sister, Lena Honeycutt and husband Jim of Grand Rapids, Mich.; grandchildren, Lee T. Malone and husband Steve, and Joey Tart; and great-grandchildren, Lindsey Malone, Joseph and Robert Tart.

The family will receive friends Thursday from noon to 1:45 p.m. at Coats United Methodist Church and other times at the home place, 207 W. Tart Road, Dunn.

Memorials may be made to the Coats Museum, 109 S. McKinney St., Coats, NC 27521.

Arrangements by Skinner & Smith Funeral Home of Dunn.

