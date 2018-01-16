Hazel T. Kelly, 96

Hazel Tippett Kelly, 96, of Faison died Friday, Jan. 12, 2018, at Universal Healthcare in Lillington. She had served the Town of Faison as town clerk with a long tenure of dedicated service and was a member of Faison Baptist Church.

Services will be Wednesday at 3 p.m. at Faison Baptist Church, 511 W. Main St., Faison, with burial following in Faison Cemetery. Visitation will be at the church before the services from 1 until 3 p.m.

Survivors include a son, Robert Stanley Kelly Jr. and wife Gayle F. Kelly of the Bailey’s Crossroads area, Benson; daughter, Linda Kelly Sutton of Goldsboro; grandchildren, Dawn Phillips of Southern Pines, Eldon Dwight Sutton Jr. of Goldsboro, Robert Stanley Kelly III of Faison, Kyle C. Kelly of Fuquay-Varina, Tiffany Farthling, Robert Farthling, and Justin Farthling, all of Benson; and 10 great-grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to Faison Baptist Church, P.O. Box 280, Faison, NC 28341.

Arrangements by Tyndall’s Funeral Home, Mt.Olive.

