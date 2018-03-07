Health Department Observes National Wear Red Day

.

Staff recognizes American Heart Month.

The month of February was recognized as American Heart Month. Harnett County Department of Public Health employees observed National Wear Red Day to raise awareness that heart disease is the No. 1 killer of women.

Although heart disease is sometimes thought of as a “man’s disease,” it is the leading cause of death for women. Heart disease kills nearly 1-in-3 women each year — more than all cancers combined. Coronary artery disease is the most common form of heart disease and is the leading cause of heart attacks.

“American Heart Month gives us a great opportunity to increase awareness and help women in our county live longer, healthier lives,” said Belinda Rayner, public health educator with the Harnett County Department of Public Health.

Public health officials are encouraging women to take charge of their health by knowing their heart disease risk. There are some risk factors you can control like blood pressure, smoking, cholesterol and lack of regular physical activity. There are also some you can’t control like age, gender and family history.

That’s why it is important to know your numbers, learn your family history and discuss all risk factors with your health care provider. There are five numbers that all women should know to take control of their heart health: Total cholesterol, HDL (good) cholesterol, blood pressure, blood sugar and body mass index. Knowing these numbers can help women and their health care provider determine their risk for developing heart disease.

The Harnett County Department of Public Health encourages everyone to learn the symptoms of a heart attack and call 9-1-1 if you experience any of the warning signs. Some heart attacks are sudden and intense, and no one doubts what’s happening. But most heart attacks start slowly, with mild pain or discomfort. Often people aren’t sure what’s wrong and wait too long before getting help. Here are signs that can mean a heart attack is happening: . Uncomfortable pressure, squeezing, fullness or pain in the center of your chest. It lasts more than a few minutes, or goes away and comes back.

. Pain or discomfort in one or both arms, the back, neck, jaw or stomach.

. Shortness of breath with or without chest discomfort.

. Other signs such as breaking out in a cold sweat, nausea or lightheadedness.

. As with men, women’s most common heart attack symptom is chest pain or discomfort. But women are somewhat more likely than men to experience some of the other common symptoms, particularly shortness of breath, nausea/ vomiting and back or jaw pain.

If you have any of these signs, don’t wait! Call 9-1-1. If you or someone you’re with has chest discomfort, especially with one or more of the other signs, don’t wait longer than a few minutes (no more than five) before calling for help. For more information on heart disease, contact the Harnett County Department of Public Health at 910-893-7550 or log onto the health department’s website located at www.harnett.org/health.

Observing National Wear Red Day recognizing American Heart Month are, from left, front row, Jennifer Plair, Debby Vaughn, Mary Jane Sauls, Marsha Johnson and Latorius Adams; second row, Vickie Hicks, Tammy Smith, Erin Brown, Belinda Rayner, Angela Kokoszka, Amanda Jackson, Patricia Purvis, Donna Surles, Debra Hawkins, Anna Reardon, Kara Mason, Annette Johnson, Elizabeth Hilderbrant and Natasha Johnson.

Contributed Photo

