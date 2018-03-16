Health Department Partners With Little Miss Midway

.

Donations made to Ronald

McDonald House.

The Harnett County Department of Public Health partnered with Laura Leigh Harris, Little Miss Midway, by contributing nonperishable foods, household items, paper products and gift cards for the Ronald McDonald House of Durham and Wake County.

Ronald McDonald Houses host thousands of children a year. The facility offers temporary lodging and services for families with sick children. The community’s support helps with keeping the houses stocked and bringing relief to parents during a challenging time.

The Health Department staff collected various supplies to make a large donation for this charity. For more information about the Ronald McDonald House, or if you wish to donate, you may contact the Ronald Mc-Donald House of Durham and Wake County at 919-286-9305, or by logging onto the website located at www.rmhdurhamwake. org.

Pictured from left are Melanie Harris, mother of Laura Leigh; Patricia Purvis, Melissa Eudy, Miraluna Ellington and Donna Surles, all employees with the Harnett County Health Department; and Laura Leigh Harris, Little Miss Midway.

Contributed Photo

