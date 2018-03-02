Health Warning: Mind Your Meds

Public health officials with the Harnett County Health Department and the Harnett County Child Fatality Prevention Team are working to use National Poison Prevention Week March 1824 to raise awareness about the important safety issue of the safe storage and disposal of medicines. National Poison Prevention Week raises awareness of poison prevention nationwide during the third full week of March every year. The week is an opportunity to highlight the dangers of poisonings for people of all ages and promote community involvement in poisoning prevention.

Any medication, including those you buy without a prescription, can cause harm if taken in the wrong way or by the wrong person. Approximately, 60,000 young children end up in emergency rooms each year because they got into medicines while an adult wasn’t looking, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. These emergency visits can be prevented by always putting every medicine up and away and out of children’s reach and sight every time you use it.

Approximately one-third of the accidental childhood prescription drug poisoning involves a grandparent’s medication. Grandparents often have non-child-resistant prescription vials or loose pills out on tables, kitchen counters, or in purses or pockets. Unused and easily accessible medicines have the potential to be misused and abused, particularly by teens. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention the prescription medicines most commonly abused by youth include pain relievers, tranquilizers, stimulants and depressants. Officials are encouraging parents to warn teens that taking someone else’s prescription medicine can be just as dangerous and potentially as lethal as taking street drugs.

Properly storing and disposing of prescription medicines in your home is an important way to reduce the risk of their misuse and abuse by family members and others. As a parent, grandparent or family member, it’s important that you organize and keep track of your medicines. If there are children around, you might want to find an area in your home where you can lock up all your medications, including those for pets. Do lock up medicines that are at risk for being abused.

Dispose of your unused and expired medications properly; a drug drop box has been placed at the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office in the front lobby, located at 175 Bain St. in Lillington. This service provides an opportunity for community members to dispose of unwanted medications. The sheriff’s office will dispose of the substances collected in the box in a safe and environmentally friendly way. For more information on other disposal sites, log onto the health department’s web site www.harnett.org/health or call the Harnett County Health Department at 910-893-7550.

Protect Your Children

. Get rid of medicines that are no longer needed or expired.

. Warn your teens that taking someone else’s prescription medicine can be just as dangerous and potentially as lethal as taking illegal street drugs.

. Put medicines up and away and out of children’s reach and sight.

. Make sure the safety cap is locked. Remember, even though many medicines have safety caps, children may be able to open them. Every medicine must be stored up and away and out of children’s reach and sight.

. Teach your children what medicine is and why you or a trusted adult must be the one to give it to them. Never tell children medicine is candy to get them to take it, even if they don’t like to take their medicine.

. Ask family members and other visitors to keep purses, bags or coats that have medicine in them up and away and out of sight when they are in your home.

. Be prepared in case of an emergency. Call Poison Help at 1-800-222-1222 right away if you think your child might have gotten into a medicine or vitamin, even if you are not completely sure. Program the Poison Help number into your home and cell phones so you will have it when you need it.

. Take action. Learn more about storing medications safely while at home and when traveling with young children. Share these safe storage tips with family and friends.

Comment

comments