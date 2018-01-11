Healthy New Year’s Resolution — Get A Mammogram

From the Harnett County Department of Public Health

Start the new year off by making a healthy resolution to get a mammogram. The Health Department has partnered with Rex Mobile Mammography to provide access to this important screening tool. The first screening for the New Year will be held on Jan. 19 at the Health Department which is located within the Governmental Complex in Lillington.

Getting mammograms regularly can lower the risk of dying from breast cancer. Mammograms are the best way to find breast cancer early, when it is easier to treat.

Breast cancer screening means checking a woman’s breasts for cancer before there are any symptoms. A mammogram is an X-ray picture of the breast. Doctors use a mammogram to look for early signs of breast cancer. Although breast cancer screening cannot prevent breast cancer, it can help find breast cancer early, when it is easier to treat.

Having regular mammograms can lower the risk of dying from breast cancer. Talk to your doctor about which breast cancer screening tests are right for you, and when you should have them.

To participate in the Health Department’s mammography screening program, to be eligible: Patients must have a physician, have no previous history of breast cancer, not have any breast implants or augmentations, not be pregnant or breastfeeding, be at least 35 years old for a baseline (first time) mammogram and at least 40 years old for an annual mammogram and not have had a mammogram within the last 12 months.

Registration is required. For women who are without health insurance, funding assistance is available, for those who meet specific program criteria.

For more information, call the Harnett County Health Department, at (910) 814-6197 or (910) 893-7550.

Applications for the mobile mammography program can be downloaded from the Health Department’s website located at www.harnett.org/health.

