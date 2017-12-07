Helen G. Chance, 76, of 711 Susan Tart Road, Dunn, died Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017, at Cornerstone Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Dunn.

A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday at Dafford Funeral Home Chapel, 707 E. Edgerton St., Dunn.

Survivors include daughters, Faye, Susie and Nancy; brothers, John Allen Oxendine and Phillip Jones Jr.; sisters, Gerelene Steen and Julie Locklear; six grandchildren; and a host of great-grandchildren.

Viewing and visitation will be Saturday from 1 to 2 p.m. at the funeral home.

