Helen Ray Langston, 90, of 1500 Chicopee Road, Benson, died Saturday, March 3, 2018, at Highland House of Fayetteville.

The family will receive friends at the home of Timothy and Wilma Owens, 1941 Halltown Road, Autryville.

Arrangements will be announced by Dafford Funeral Home, Dunn.

